Search will continue through the night for teens missing after tubing outing on Utah Lake

The two were on the northwest side of the lake when it is believed they were caught up in high winds and heavy waves that blew through the area late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers who were near the lake at the time described the conditions as “fierce.”

Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Hutchins told Gephardt Daily search and rescue operations began about 8 p.m. Wednesday after family members reported the teens missing to Saratoga Springs police.

Rescue teams in boats and in the air searched for the girls throughout much of the night.

A floating device thought to belong to one of the teens was found in the lake, but there were no other signs of the missing girls.

Operations were suspended about 2 a.m. Thursday and began again at first light.

