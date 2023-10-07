Three medical helicopters needed in crash that injured 15 in Kane County

ORDERVILLE, Kane County, Utah Oct. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The three people helicoptered in critical condition after a crash that injured 15 have so far survived their injuries.

That was the grisly update Friday from the the van vs. semi crash on U.S. 89 in Kane County. “They’re all still alive,” said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

The three were among fourteen people in a southbound van who were all injured in the head-on collision with a northbound semi-truck at mile marker 83 between Mount Carmel Junction and Orderville Thursday afternoon.

Three different medical helicopter services were needed to transport the three critical patients. Ambulances were needed for the other 11 in the van, all 14 part of running group called “Vacation Races” headed for a competition, Roden said.

The driver of a car that struck the van after it hit the semi was also transported to a hospital. All 12 sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, Roden said, most now treated and released from area hospitals. The semi driver was not injured.

Roden said investigation is continuing as to why the van crossed the center line to collide with the semi, as per preliminary indications. Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors, he said.