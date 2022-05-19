Toddler falls from West Valley City window; response closes Redwood Road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-month-old child was listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital Wednesday evening after falling out of a second-story window.

The toddler suffered a skull fracture from the fall shortly after 3 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 South block of Clare Drive, said Roxanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police spokeswoman.

Nearby Redwood Road was closed in both directions for almost 45 minutes to clear space for a LifeFlight medical helicopter to land to transport the child.

The boy’s parents were in the apartment along with a second child, an infant, at the time of the accident, Vainuku said. The toddler had been in a bed by a window which was open. The child leaned against a screen, which gave way, she said.

Initial reports showed no indication of negligence on anyone’s part, Vainuku told Gephardt Daily, but an investigation will continue as it would for any serious incident.

The toddler was initially listed in critical condition upon hospital admission, she said, which has since been updated to critical but stable.