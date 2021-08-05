Tooele City reports water well went off-line Thursday morning

TOOELE CITY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City is reporting an issue with one of its wells Thursday morning.

“Due to electronic communication issues, one of our wells went off-line sometime early this morning,” said a tweet from Tooele City.

“We are working on fixing the issue and we expect water service to be restored soon to affected homes.

“When water is restored there may be air in the system. If there is air in your water, run the water through your bathtub until it runs clear.”

This is primarily affecting residents who live south of Skyline Drive.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the Public Works Department at 435-843-2130 or the Finance Department at 435-843-2150.