Tooele police renew request for help finding missing, endangered man

TOOELE, Utah, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department again is asking for help in locating Rick Morris, a 32-year-old resident who was first reported missing on June 29, and who is considered endangered due to his need for medication.

“We are still seeking the publics help in locating Rick Morris,” the TCPD statement says. “Over the past several weeks our detectives have tirelessly followed up on numerous leads and tips. These tips have led to us to searching vast portions of the Tooele Valley.”

Areas searched include the area around Morris’ home; Settlement Canyon, including drainages and benches; the Southwest section of Tooele City by the old airport; abandoned buildings on the south side of Tooele; Left Hand Fork (behind Camp Wapiti); Silcox Canyon; and various areas of Grantsville.

“This list is not meant to be exhaustive as many other areas have been searched,” the police statement says.

“We have worked extensively with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory, Rocky Mountain Dogs and Utah Search Dogs in efforts to locate Mr. Morris.

“We are grateful for the Department of Public Safety, who today assisted us in conducting an aerial search of various areas in the Tooele valley. We would also like to thank the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue for coming out to search.”

The search remains active and ongoing, the statement says.

“We ask that anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Morris to call dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1.”