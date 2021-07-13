Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 471 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 471 newly documented cases in the past day.

That brings Utah’s known cases to 420,685 since the beginning of the pandemic, and coronavirus deaths here to 2,402.

The three who died, all hospitalized at time of death, were:

A Davis County man, age 45 to 64

A Salt Lake County woman, age 45 to 64

A Salt Lake County woman, age 65 to 84

People tested in Utah now number 2,838,114, an increase of 3,683 people since Monday. Tests administered number 5,177,718, an increase of 6,409 since yesterday.

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 2,920,649, which is 4,678 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 490 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.7%.

There are 231 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,857.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah