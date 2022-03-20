Tooele Police seeking intruder who shot man in parents’ home

TOOELE, Utah, March 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot by an intruder early Sunday inside his parents’ Tooele home, according to Tooele City Police.

“An adult male was at his parents’ house, and he heard some type of commotion upstairs,” Lt. Jeremy Hansen, Tooele Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday. Hansen said he expects to have more information soon, but confirmed that the victim was shot by the unknown intruder.

A Tooele based social media group speculated about the incident through the night, and a family member asked members in the area of the 970 North and Droubay Road intersection to check and see if they had any surveillance images that might help police identify a suspect.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.