Toquerville man pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One year and six days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a southwest Utah man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the case.

Willard Jake Peart, of Toquerville, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

Peart, 46, was not accused of violence or destruction of property in the case.

He faces up to six months in jail when he is sentenced on April 5 of this year.

During the Jan. 6 riot, Peart was captured in photos taken inside and outside the Capitol.

According to court documents, Peart turned himself in to the FBI after his return to Utah.

To read more about facts revealed during the FBI investigation of Peart’s case, click here.