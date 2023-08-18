Tracy Aviary mourns loss of beloved condor Andy, 64

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tracy Aviary’s beloved condor has passed away, the bird zoo announced. He was 64.

Named Andy N. Condor for his Andean condor roots, he was a celebrity for his calm demeanor and daily walks around the aviary with his 9-foot wingspan.

Born in the San Diego Zoo, he’d spent 63 of his 64 years at Tracy Aviary, according to the aviary eulogy of its “celebirdy” posted online Thursday, which said he passed away in his sleep from natural causes that morning.

“We are heartbroken but grateful for the time we got to spend with Andy … and for his work as a bird ambassador, helping to educate people about the vital role vultures play in maintaining healthy ecosystems around the world.”

The aviary will announce plans for his memorial service in the future.

Andy had his own Facebook page and posted often.

Thursday the page carried an Andy homage, likely written by Helen Dishaw, his primary handler and walk companion:

“According to Andean legend, ‘Once the condor enters your life, it will never leave.’

“If you are reading this, Andy has touched your life. With a broken heart, I let you know Andy passed peacefully in his sleep last night.

“Although he is no longer with us in body, as the legend says, he will never truly leave. Andy will live forever in our love for him, and his legacy as an ambassador for all vultures – inspiring so many people all over the world to care – will never die.

“In the coming weeks, we will celebrate the life and lasting impact of our beautiful friend as he so truly deserves, but for now, we take time to grieve privately.

“Andy will always remain one of the greatest loves of my life. Thank you for loving him, I know there are so many who do. That we have been graced by his walking alongside us in this lifetime is a gift we will carry with us always.”