Tracy Aviary to reopen Saturday with extra safety precautions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tracy Aviary in Liberty Park is reopening Saturday with extra safety precautions in place.

A news release from Tracy Aviary on Facebook said: “Our first priority is ensuring the safety of our guests and staff. To do this, we need your help!”

When visiting the aviary, please follow these safety precautions:

Visitors should stand at least 6 feet apart

All guests should wear face masks.

Please be patient if a line forms. “We are managing admission to ensure appropriate social distancing,” the news release said.

The aviary will now be selling admission tickets that can be purchased online at tracyaviary.org or at the front gate only.

Please follow the marked one-way directional signs and signs by exhibits.

Indoor exhibits, gift shop, and regular programming will remain closed during the initial phase of reopening.

Please use the sanitizer stations.

The aviary requests that all families stay together, and small children should be closely supervised.

For more information, please check the aviary’s latest statement here.

“Once again, we would like to thank our community for their support while we were closed, and we look forward to seeing you this Saturday,” the post said.