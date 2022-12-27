Tremonton Garland PD hoping to save dogs from euthanasia

TREMONTON, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tremonton Garland Police Department is trying to quickly lash together an adoption program to avoid euthanizing a group of recently abandoned dogs.

With photos of the threatened pups, the department has gone to social media to ask for help with donations of time, money and food. Since the public plea was posted on Facebook Friday, it has garnered 96 comments, 258 shares and 122 likes as of 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Call the police station at 435-257-9555 “if you want to adopt one of these precious babies!

“We will check our messages throughout the holiday and reach out to you when we return on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thank you, and Merry Christmas.”

The department’s animal control division is starting the adoption program “and we need your help. The shelter is accepting volunteers and is in dire need of financial support and dog food.

“Our objective is to avoid euthanizing the dogs in 3 weeks.”

The department will also be able to start taking in-person donations beginning January 2 at the police station, located at 125 S 100 W in Tremonton.

“We are also working on getting an online donation option set up! We appreciate your patience while we get this set up!”

The numerous Facebook comments include a man asking “What state are you in?” and a woman offering “I will donate money for food if you won’t kill them.”