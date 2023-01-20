Truck and train collide in Cache County

TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — A truck driver suffered serious injuries following a collision Thursday afternoon with a train.

The incident came just before 2 p.m. inside the city limits of Trenton, a small town just north of Smithfield, on the train tracks in the area of 800 South.

Cache County Sheriff’s Dispatch could only confirm the truck driver was conveyed by ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries. No detail was available on the nature of the male driver’s injuries.

Investigation by the Sheriff’s Office was continuing of the incident.

