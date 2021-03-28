Two dead after rollover accident in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, March 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon in Duchesne County.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. near milepost 66 on eastbound State Route 40, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says. A driver and passenger were in a 1997 Jeep Cherokee.

“The driver approached a curve in the roadway, ran off the road to the right, and overcorrected to the left,” the UHP statement says. “After the vehicle overcorrected left, it overcorrected right and ran off the road again.

“After the vehicle ran off the road to the right a second time, it overturned. Each occupant was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Alcohol impairment as well as lack of seatbelt use is being investigated in the crash and to determine who was driving.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.