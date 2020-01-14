Vivint Arena to complete cash-free transition by Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Vivint Smart Home Arena will complete its transition to a fully cash-free environment this weekend.

“Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 18, the sports and entertainment venue will only accept credit, debit and prepaid cards, and mobile payments for sales at all food and beverage points of purchase, the box office, and Utah Jazz Team Store,” said a news release from Vivint.

Last October, the venue began its phased transition to cash-free purchases at select locations on the main and upper concourses to improve speed of service, the news release said. Initial testing over the last few months indicates that cash-free transactions resulted in a 10% to 30% reduction in time spent in line for concessions.

“The feedback from our initial phase of the cash-free transition was resoundingly positive,” said John Kimball, president of Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“There’s no doubt that cash-free transactions have sped up the lines at our concessions locations so fans can get back to the action quicker, and we’re eager to expand the cash-free environment to all food and beverage locations, the box office, and Utah Jazz Team Store for the benefit of all fans.”

Food and beverage locations will now only accept credit, debit and prepaid cards, Jazz Notes, and Utah Jazz + Vivint Arena app digital wallet. The Utah Jazz Team Store will now only accept those forms of payment, and mobile payment options including Apple, Samsung, Google, and Android pay.

The arena box office will now only accept credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

For guests without an electronic form of payment, five cash-to-card kiosks are located throughout the main and upper concourses and the America First Atrium. There is no fee to use the machines, which will convert cash to a Mastercard prepaid debit card that can be used anywhere inside or outside the arena.

Cash-to-card conversions have accounted for less than one percent of all transactions at the arena since October.

More information on the cash-free initiative, including Frequently Asked Questions, is available here.

Vivint Smart Home Arena is the home of the Utah Jazz with a basketball seating capacity of 18,306. It hosts more than 100 events annually with nearly two million guests.

“In 2017, the arena underwent a $125 million renovation on all six levels to upgrade amenities, including food offerings, rebooted technology, fully-cushioned seats in the lower and upper bowls, new entry plaza, and 12,000-square-foot atrium at the main doors,” the news release said.