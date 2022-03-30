UDoH confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths, 133 new cases in past day

UTAH, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported three newly documented COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases in the past day.

Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now number 927,782. Of the new cases, seven were in school children: two cases in children age 5 to 10, two cases in ages 11 through 13, and three cases in ages 14 through 17.

Known coronavirus deaths in Utah stand at 4,714. Of the three newly reported deaths, one occurred prior to Feb. 28 of this year.

The three newly confirmed deaths were:

A Box Elder County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Note: UDoH will stop issuing weekday COVID-19 reports after this Thursday, and thereafter will release a weekly report each Thursday. The online COVID-19 dashboard also will be updated once a week.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 5,005,320 total vaccines administered, which is 2,214 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the UDoH statement says.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

The Utah Department of Health reports 5,0129,199 people tested. This is an increase of 3,055 people tested since Tuesday.

It reports 9,406,861 total tests administered. This is an increase of 6,137 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 114 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

There are 95 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 34,020.

The chart below breaks down Utah COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents