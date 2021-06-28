UDoH releases list of COVID-19 antibody test sites

UTAH, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has released a list of free COVID-19 testing sites, along with an appeal on the importance of getting tested.

“The pandemic isn’t over yet,” the statement says. “In fact, now that new variants are circulating and some are even more transmissible, finding out if you’re positive and isolating can prevent you from exposing others.

The number of people getting tested for COVID-19 in Utah has decreased dramatically in recent months and public health officials want to remind everyone testing is still important in this response, it says. COVID-19 testing has declined from 32,536 tests done statewide during the week of November 19, 2020 to only 5,894 tests done statewide the week of June 14, 2021.

“If you have symptoms and test positive, you can isolate and stay away from others. Stay home except to get medical care. Visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/protect-yourself/ for more information.”

UDoH says:

You should be tested if you’ve been in close contact with someone who tests positive.

Some employers may require a negative test before you return to work.

Hospitals are offering elective surgeries and you may need to be tested for COVID before you have the procedure.

Travel restrictions are different in various parts of the world and you may need proof of a negative test before traveling.

The following testing sites are offered this week throughout Utah. All of these testing sites offer testing for children ages three and older.

Note: Many testing locations will be closed Saturday, July 3, and Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

TestUtah sites:

Box Elder County

Brigham City Community Hospital, 950 Medical Drive, Brigham City (drive-through), Friday, 7/2–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cache County

Hyrum (drive-through), 695 E. Main St., Logan, Thursday, 7/1–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Davis County

Ellison Park, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton (drive-through), Monday, 6/28–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Grand County

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S. Kane Creek, Moab (drive-through), Friday, 7/2–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Iron County

Fiddler’s Canyon, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through), Wednesday, 6/30–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, 7/2–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Juab County

Juab High School, 802 N. 650 East, (southeast parking lot) Nephi, Tuesday, 6/29–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County

Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through), Monday, 6/28–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, 6/29–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Complex, 5624 Cougar Lane, Kearns (drive-through in the east parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 6/28 to 7/1–7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Summit County

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City (drive-through), Wednesday, 6/30–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 7/1–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah County

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy., Eagle Mountain, Monday, 6/28–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, 6/29–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Utah County Health Department, 285 N. 1250 East, Payson, Wednesday, 6/30–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 7/1–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N. 500 West, Lehi, Friday, 7/2 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Weber County

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (drive-through), Tuesday, 6/29–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 6/30–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W. and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday, 6/28, Wednesday, 6/30, Friday, 7/2–7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, Kaysville (testing location will be at 500 E. on the west side of the campus and use parallel parking along the street) Tuesday, 6/29 through Friday, 7/2–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County

Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City (enter through the northwest corner at 300 N. and 1200 W.), Monday, Wednesday, and Friday–11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday–11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here. (No testing Saturday, July 3 or Monday, July 5.)

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S. 2700 W., Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, (drive-through), Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Wednesday, 6/30–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Murray High School, 5450 S. State Street, Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Monday, 6/28, and Wednesday, 6/30–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 South), Salt Lake City, Tuesday, 6/29 Thursday 7/1–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy, Monday, 6/28 and Wednesday, 6/30–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (both days) Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Utah County

Utah Valley University, UVU L10 parking lot: northeast corner of 800 S. and 1200 West, by the athletic field (drive-through), Wednesday, 6/30–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Nebo School District Offices, 350 S. Main, (mobile van testing in the south parking lot), Spanish Fork, Monday, 6/28, Friday, 7/2–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (each day) Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Grandview Learning Center, 1591 Jordan Avenue (mobile van testing in the east side parking lot), Provo, Tuesday, 6/29 and Thursday, 7/1–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Westlake High School, 99 N. Thunder Blvd., (mobile van testing in the south parking lot by the band trailer), Saratoga Springs, Monday, 6/28 and Wednesday, 6/30–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (both days) Register here. (No testing Monday, July 5.)

Utah County Health Department, 354 E. 500 South, American Fork, Tuesday, 6/29 and Friday, 7/2–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Weber County

Weber State University, 1348 E. 3850 South, (lower campus, right in front of the information booth) Ogden, Tuesday, 6/29–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Friday, 7/2–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call 385-273-7878 for assistance.

For the most accurate results, we recommend that people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within two to three business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.