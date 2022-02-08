Utah reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,341 new cases in past day

UTAH, Feb. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 32 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,341 new cases since the last report, issued Monday.

Known Utah cases now stand at 905,112 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 224 were in school children: 117 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 48 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 59 cases in ages 14 trough 17 since yesterday.

Documented coronavirus deaths here now stand at 4,223. The newly reported deaths were of:

A Box Elder County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 25 and 44, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Millard County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 25 and 44, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization status known

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 an d64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

Two Summit County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Uintah County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Four Washington County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH note: Approximately 41,800 of the new vaccine doses being reported today were administered over the past two months. These doses had not been reported prior to today due to an error in the coding that gathers information from the vaccine database. Of these doses, approximately 8,400 are first doses, approximately 6,400 are second doses, and approximately 27,000 are booster doses.

UDoH reports 4,868,942 total vaccines administered which is 45,558 more than Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,847,158 people tested. This is an increase of 4,311 people tested since Monday.

It reports 9,028,871 total tests. This is an increase of 11,929 tests since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,398 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 35.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.1%.

There are 681 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,106.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents