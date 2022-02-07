Utah Dept. of Health reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 5.5K new cases since Friday

UTAH, Feb. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 5,504 new cases since it’s last report, which was Friday.

Known Utah coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 903,771. Forty-nine cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

UDoH on Sunday reported it will “pause” the use of the GenBody rapid antigen test due to suspicions of false negative test results. It asked people on whom the test was used at state sites in the past few weeks come in for new tests.

Of the 5,504 newly reported positive cases, 688 were in schoolchildren: 302 cases in ages 5 through 10, 142 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 244 cases in ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

Documented Utah COVID-19 deaths now number 4,191. Of the newly reported 18 deaths, four deaths occurred prior to Jan. 7 of this year.

The 18 deaths were of:

Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,823,384 total vaccines administered which is 5,736 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 4,842,847 people tested. This is an increase of 16,612 people tested since Friday.

It reports 9 ,016,942 total tests administered . This is an increase of 41 ,949 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,611 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 36.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.9%.

There are 709 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,985.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

