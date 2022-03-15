UDoH reports 5 more deaths, 94 more COVID-19 cases documented in past day

UTAH, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported five deaths and 94 newly documented COVID-19 cases since Monday‘s report.

Positive cases documented in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 925,966. Of the new cases, 19 were in school children: Seven in children ages 5 through 10, two cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 10 cases in children ages 14 and 17 since Monday.

Known deaths now stand at 4,550. The newly documented deaths were of:

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,979,055 total vaccines administered, which is 2,060 more than Monday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports a total of 4,973,372 people tested. This is an increase of 2,056 people tested since Monday.

It reports 9,325,690 total tests administered. This is an increase of 4,919 tests since in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 166 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.

There are 187 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,721.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents