Utah reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,033 new cases in past 24 hours

The Utah Department of Health reports 4, 783,868 vaccines administered, which is 5,458 more than Wednesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11. 3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 .3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people. Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4 . 4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people. Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,759,523 people tested. This is an increase of 14,481 people tested since Wednesday. It reports 8,808,242 total tests. This is an increase of 35,767 tests since yesterday. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 7,820 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.4%.