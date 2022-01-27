Utah reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,033 new cases in past 24 hours

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
UTAH, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 7,033 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Total documented cases now stand at report 869,085.

Of the newly reported cases, 930 are in school children: 390 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 211 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 329 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah now stand at 4,097. The six newly reported deaths were of:
  • A Davis County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
  • A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
  • A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
  • A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
  • Sanpete County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
  • A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,783,868 vaccines administered, which is 5,458 more than Wednesday.
 
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,759,523 people tested. This is an increase of 14,481 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 8,808,242 total tests. This is an increase of 35,767 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 7,820 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.4%. 

UDoH note: Yesterday afternoon, our data teams discovered an error in the way some hospitals’ capacity data was being recorded by the Utah Healthcare Resource Management System (UHRMS). The error was caused when UHRMS transitioned to a new data reporting system last October. The error has been fixed, and is partially responsible for today’s increase in the number of people currently hospitalized or currently in the ICU. Further, daily hospitalization and ICU data going back to October has been adjusted on the public data dashboard to accurately reflect the corrected data.
There are 843 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,846
 

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here