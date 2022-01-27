Utah reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,033 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 7,033 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.
Total documented cases now stand at report 869,085.
Of the newly reported cases, 930 are in school children: 390 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 211 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 329 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.
Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah now stand at 4,097. The six newly reported deaths were of:
A Davis County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
Sanpete County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
Vaccines
The Utah Department of Health reports 4,783,868 vaccines administered, which is 5,458 more than Wednesday.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence
Administration
Jurisdiction
Doses Delivered
People Received at Least One Dose
People Fully Vaccinated
Total Doses Administered
Bear River
285,366
114,867
100,894
247,734
Central Utah
103,697
38,041
33,420
81,412
Davis County
614,627
239,189
221,242
542,515
San Juan
23,360
8,270
7,387
18,680
Salt Lake County
2,613,777
852,237
762,092
1,901,275
Southeast Utah
63,212
23,143
20,354
50,709
Southwest Utah
438,156
135,039
120,540
287,401
Summit County
80,147
40,863
34,639
89,394
Tooele County
90,764
43,989
38,916
93,615
TriCounty
69,118
24,722
20,507
50,335
Utah County
958,709
397,380
346,934
836,372
Wasatch County
51,330
22,097
19,783
48,645
Weber-Morgan
453,957
171,838
154,697
378,835
Out of State/Unknown
0
93,136
60,872
156,946
Delivered, address pending*
35,962
0
0
0
Total
5,882,182
2,204,811
1,942,277
4,783,868
UDoH reports 4,759,523 people tested. This is an increase of 14,481 people tested since Wednesday.
It reports 8,808,242 total tests. This is an increase of 35,767 tests since yesterday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 7,820 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.4%.
UDoH note: Yesterday afternoon, our data teams discovered an error in the way some hospitals’ capacity data was being recorded by the Utah Healthcare Resource Management System (UHRMS). The error was caused when UHRMS transitioned to a new data reporting system last October. The error has been fixed, and is partially responsible for today’s increase in the number of people currently hospitalized or currently in the ICU. Further, daily hospitalization and ICU data going back to October has been adjusted on the public data dashboard to accurately reflect the corrected data.
There are 843 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,846.
The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.
Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah