UPD seeking suspects after autistic teen shot with BB gun outside Magna Smith’s

MAGNA, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects after an autistic teen was shot with a BB or pellet gun outside his job at the Magna Smith’s Food and Drug.

“We need your help!!!,” the UPD statement says. “On January 8th, a 17 year-old, autistic boy was working at the Smith’s in Magna, when around 10:30 p.m. he was collecting shopping carts when he was shot three times with a BB or pellet gun in the back.

“The suspects were two males who were laughing as they drove away in a blue sedan. The surveillance video is not very clear and this is the photo we have been able to pull.”

UPD asks that anyone who has information on the case contact the department at 801-743-7000 reference case 22-2513.