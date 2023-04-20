UDOT dashcam video shows sergeant hitting, stopping wrong-way vehicle

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, April 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released a dashcam video from the vehicle of a UHP sergeant who put his own safety at risk to stop a wrong-way driver.

The sergeant was traveling west on Interstate 80 near Lake Point a little before 3 p.m. when he spotted a truck pulling a U-Haul trailer headed east in the westbound lanes, the Utah Department of Public Safety stated in a news release.

As another westbound vehicle pulled out of the way, revealing the oncoming truck, the sergeant made the risky decision to use his own vehicle to impact and stop the wrong-way driver.

See the newly released video below.