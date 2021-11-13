UDOT reminds drivers of lane restrictions in Brigham City, near Heber City

BRIGHAM CITY, HEBER CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers of lane restrictions in Brigham City and the Heber City area in the coming days and weeks.

“Construction Alert: SB I-15 will be reduced to one lane at Promontory Road (mile post 365) in Brigham City from 7 a.m. tomorrow to Sunday night 11/14,” says a tweet from UDOT Traffic Friday afternoon. “Expect delays in the area.”

A second tweet says: “U.S. 40 DRIVER ALERT: Beginning 11/15 – 12/15, expect one-way traffic and lane restrictions at two locations on U.S. 40: Clegg Canyon to Daniel’s Summit and Soldier Creek to Fruitland, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mon-Fri.”

The restrictions in Wasatch County are to allow crews to seal cracks in the road.