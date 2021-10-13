UDOT seeks input on Public Participation Plan for statewide rural transportation planning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s feedback on how to best communicate the state’s long-range transportation plan for rural areas throughout Utah.

The public input process is now underway through Dec. 10, UDOT said Tuesday.

The Public Participation Plan outlines UDOT’s plan for engaging and informing the public as the agency works to anticipate transportation needs for the two to three decades.

“Involving communities is an important part of our transportation planning process,” said Jay Aguilar, UDOT’s state long-range planning manager. “We want to make sure we are communicating with the public in the most meaningful ways possible as we work to keep Utah moving into the future.”

The public can provide input in the following ways:

Visit the project website here

Email the project team at [email protected]

Call the project hotline at 385-360-1900

“UDOT’s approach for working with the public includes updating its planning website with ongoing information, holding additional comment periods, involving local governments and other entities, and providing accessible and fair engagement opportunities throughout the planning process,” the UDOT statement said.