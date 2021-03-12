UDOT to close northbound I-15 between Clearfield and Roy Monday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for an overnight closure of northbound Interstate 15 in northern Davis County Monday night, March 15.

All northbound lanes will close between 650 North in Clearfield and 5600 South in Roy from Monday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday, March 16, at 5 a.m., said a news release from UDOT.

“During this closure, northbound drivers will be detoured off I-15 at the 650 North exit and back onto I-15 via Main Street (SR-126) and the 5600 South on-ramp,” the news release said. “Drivers should allow up to 10 minutes extra travel time to take the detour, and plan travel to avoid the area if possible.”

While the freeway is closed, crews will install a new overhead traffic sign and remove an old one as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project. The I-15 Express Lanes project is adding new Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. These improvements will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and provide a smoother ride for drivers, the news release said.

Construction on the project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2021. Drivers are encouraged to visit the project website here to sign up for regular email updates and real-time text alerts about delays in the work zone.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.