UDOT warns drivers about freeway lane closures this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan ahead for heavy traffic delays due to pavement repairs and bridge construction on routes across the state starting this weekend.

The heaviest delays are expected on the I-215 west belt, where only two southbound lanes will be open near 5400 South to allow crews to repair pavement on the freeway, said a news release from UDOT.

Drivers should be aware of the following projects when planning travel this weekend:

I-215 west belt in Taylorsville — The I-215 west belt will be down to two southbound lanes between 4700 South and 5400 South this weekend. Lane restrictions will begin Friday at 8 p.m., and all lanes are expected to reopen by Monday, June 21, at 5 a.m. During this time, the on-ramp from 4700 South to southbound I-215 will be closed, along with two eastbound lanes on 5400 South. Crews will be repairing pavement on the 5400 South bridge.

I-15 near Salt Lake City — Two lanes will be closed on northbound I-15 between 3900 South and 3300 South in South Salt Lake. Lane closures will begin Friday at 8 p.m., and all lanes are scheduled to open by Sunday, June 20, at 5 p.m. Crews are also repairing pavement in this area.

I-80 in Tooele County — Several overnight closures are scheduled on I-80 in Tooele County beginning Monday, June 21. Westbound I-80 is scheduled to close at the SR-36 junction (exit 99) on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights, June 21-23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. All westbound traffic will be detoured off the interstate at SR-36 and back to westbound I-80 via the SR-138 interchange north of Grantsville (exit 84). Drivers should allow extra time to travel the additional 15 miles of the detour route.

Redwood Road in Bluffdale — Redwood Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Bangerter Highway and Camp Williams seven nights a week beginning Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m. Lane restrictions will begin as early as 7 p.m. each night, and drivers should plan for delays while crews repave this section of the road. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

I-84 in Henefer — I-84 will close in both directions at exit 115 in Henefer for two nights starting Friday. The interstate will close as early as 8 p.m. and reopen by Saturday at 8 a.m., then close again Saturday as early as 9 p.m. and reopen by Sunday at 9 a.m. Drivers will be detoured around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at exit 115. During these closures, crews will be placing beams for the new Main Street (SR-65) bridge over I-84. Work on this project is scheduled to be complete in the fall.

I-15 in Cedar City — I-15 will be closed in Cedar City between exit 59 (200 North/SR- 56) and exit 62 (North Main Street/SR-30) for two nights beginning Monday, June 21. Southbound I-15 will close from Monday, June 21, at 9 p.m. to Tuesday, June 22, at 6 a.m. All traffic will be detoured off the interstate at exit 62 and back onto I-15 via Main Street and 200 North. Northbound I-15 will then close from Tuesday at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, June 23, at 6 a.m. All northbound traffic will be detoured off I-15 at exit 59 and will use the same detour route. These closures will allow crews to demolish the Coal Creek Road bridge over I-15 as part of a project to replace it with a new, wider bridge. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.