Update: Child passenger hurt in I-15 racing incident now stabilized; charges pending against both drivers

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 4-year-old girl injured Saturday in the crash of two cars that were racing has now stabilized after suffering serious injuries.

A Utah Highway Patrol update issued Monday says the drivers of both cars, a red Dodge Charger and a red Subaru WRX, have now been located. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 265 southbound, in Utah County.

“The driver of the Subaru lost control, impacted the right concrete barrier, and ricocheted into the left barrier,” the Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “Occupants of Subaru were all transported to the hospital. An unrestrained 4 year-old girl was transported in serious condition. Troopers were able to locate the driver of the Charger. Charges will be filed on both drivers.”

In a Monday update, the UHP says the driver of the Subaru was the boyfriend of an adult female passenger, and he was not a relative of the injured child in his car.

“He was arrested on outstanding warrants and booked into the Utah county jail. Charges will be screened for the racing incident,” the UHP statement says.

“We will consult with the county attorney’s office on any potential charges on the mother.”