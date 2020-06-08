UFA, Salt Lake City fire crews battle blaze in Millcreek abandoned structure

MILLCREEK, Utah, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority, assisted by Salt Lake City firefighters, responded to a structure fire Sunday night on South Richmond Street.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:54 p.m. to 3205 S. Richmond St. (1300 East), where they arrived to find a fully involved, abandoned, single-family house, UFA spokesman Matthew McFarland said.

“A Unified Police officer observed the abandoned structure on fire and called it in,” McFarland told Gephardt Daily. “Smoke and flames were visible coming through the roof.”

The building was empty, and there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

“The building is one of several set for demolition. There’s no power to the structure. It was fully involved, and the roof dropped in,” McFarland said. “It was out pretty quick. We’ll just be mopping up and checking for hotspots.

“It didn’t spread to any other buildings. It was a great job by the Unified Police officer. He noticed it and called it in right away.”