UHP: 2 dead in I-15 crash early Saturday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash which happened Saturday on I-15 northbound at 600 South.

The UHP first confirmed the incident in a 5:37 a.m. Twitter post.

Troopers are investigating a double fatal crash at 600 S I-15 northbound. Please use alternate route if possible. More details will be released as they become available. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 12, 2022

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

UDOT’s estimated clearance time for the accident site is 11:00 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.