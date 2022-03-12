UHP: 2 dead in I-15 crash early Saturday morning

By
Patrick Benedict
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash which happened Saturday on I-15 northbound at 600 South.

The UHP first confirmed the incident in a 5:37 a.m. Twitter post.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

UDOT’s estimated clearance time for the accident site is 11:00 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.

 

