UHP deals with 7 crashes on single overpass in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The commute was a rough one Tuesday, with icy roads from low temperatures and an overnight snowstorm.

“Our officers investigated seven crashes this morning on the I-15 overpass at 600 North,” says a Utah Highway Patrol tweet posted just after 8 a.m.

“It appears these crashes were a result of icy road conditions. Whenever snow and ice is in the forecast, it is a good reminder to slow your speed and drive safely.”

With snowfall expected to continue off and on throughout the day, and the temps topping out at 40 degrees in Salt Lake City, roads in northern Utah could remain slick through tonight, and for the next few days.

To see Salt Lake City’s upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service, click here.

To see NWS forecasts for other cities, click here, and type your city name into the “location” box near the upper left corner of the page.

To see with current traffic problems or incidents, check the Utah Department of Transportation traffic website.