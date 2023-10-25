Silver Alerts cancelled for missing Pleasant Grove men

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Silver Alerts for two men believed to have left their Pleasant Grove care facility have been cancelled.

The missing men were Raymond Lester Holliman, 81, and Joseph Nephi Richardson, 64. Both are residents of the Mission at Alpine Rehabilitation Center, at 25 Alpine Drive.

Both men were last seen at about 6 p.m. Monday, and their Silver Alerts were issued several hours later. They were believed to have left on foot, reportedly with the intent of getting to Mississippi.

A Silver Alert was issued for Holliman on Oct. 14 after he left a Millcreek care facility. He was also believed to be headed for Mississippi in that case.

No details, such as the men’s conditions, were shared as part of the Silver Alert cancellation notices.