UHP releases new details in fatal crash, rollover on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has released additional information on a fatal crash that happened Friday night on Interstate 15 in Draper.

The accident happened after a man driving a Jeep Wrangler on northbound I-15 at about 14100 South left his lane and crashed into a Toyota Tundra, striking the pickup truck on its rear left panel.

“The impact caused the Jeep to lose control and roll over several times across the lanes to the left,” the UHP statement says.

“The male driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene.

“The female driver of the Tundra suffered minor injuries and the male passenger of the Tundra did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash.”

Northbound I-15 was shut down for several hours while troopers conducted the investigation. Impairment by the driver of the Jeep is being investigated as a cause to the crash, the Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.