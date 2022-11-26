UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving several vehicles late Friday night left one man dead, and all of I-15 likely closed until well into the next morning.

Utah Highway Trooper Mike Alexander, a public information officer, at 11:15 p.m. Friday confirmed one fatality in the crash, which happened just after 10 p.m. at 14200 South I-15, inside the Draper city limits.

“All six lanes of the northbound freeway would likely be closed for at least three more hours for investigation and clearing of the crash scene,” Alexander said. “Traffic was being diverted at 14600 South.”

No other details were immediately available as troopers and crash scene investigators were still involved at the accident site, he said.

Alexander said a press release will be issued Saturday.