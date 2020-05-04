UHP trooper stops 5-year-old driver who made it onto freeway in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper carried out a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver — and it turned out to be a 5-year-old boy.

“One of our troopers in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol. “Turns out it was this young man, age 5, who somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car.”

The boy made it from 17th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Ogden down to the 25th Street offramp on southbound I-15, the tweet said.

“His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini,” a follow-up tweet said. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet.”

The boy did not crash the vehicle and was not hurt, officials said.