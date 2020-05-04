Utah COVID-19 update: 142 new cases since Sunday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 142 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths.

The statewide death toll still stands at 50, according to numbers released by UDoH.

The number of lab-confirmed cases stands at 5,317, an increase of 2.6 percent since Sunday.

According to the UDoH, 124,661 total tests have been administered, 2,559 of them in the past day.

Hospitalizations number 441, up five cases since yesterday.

Please see the chart below for updated numbers:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah
Jurisdiction Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Bear River 62 10 1
Central Utah 25 2
Davis County 299 24 2
Salt Lake County 2769 251 31
San Juan 116 12 2
Southeast Utah 11
Southwest Utah 119 13 2
Summit County 377 33
Tooele County 71 6
TriCounty 14 1
Utah County 1122 61 9
Wasatch County 165 7 1
Weber-Morgan 167 21 2
State Total 5317 441 50

 

