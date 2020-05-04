Utah COVID-19 update: 142 new cases since Sunday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 142 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths.

The statewide death toll still stands at 50, according to numbers released by UDoH.

The number of lab-confirmed cases stands at 5,317, an increase of 2.6 percent since Sunday.

According to the UDoH, 124,661 total tests have been administered, 2,559 of them in the past day.

Hospitalizations number 441, up five cases since yesterday.

Please see the chart below for updated numbers:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah