Unified Fire Authority begins demolition on Magna station

Video still: UFA

 

MAGNA, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority started demolition on the old station 102 in Magna Tuesday.

“The new station will take approximately 13 months to complete,” said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority.

Until then, both Magna crews will be running calls out of Station 111 on 3500 South, the tweet said.

