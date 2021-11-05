Unified Fire Authority releases procession route for Capt. Merrill Bone funeral Saturday

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority has released the procession route for the funeral of Capt. Merrill Bone, who died Sunday evening.

Bone, who previously served with the Salt Lake City Fire Department for 20 years, died of complications with COVID-19.

“Tomorrow morning there will be a procession to escort Captain Bone,” said a UFA tweet Friday afternoon. “It will leave Larkin in Riverton around 7:30-ish and arrive at Olympus High School around 8:30 a.m. We ask that if you are planning on staging along the route you do so safely. Thank you.”

The route for the procession can be seen in the map below.

A previous tweet from UFA said: “UFA and the family of Captain Merrill Bone announce that Captain Bone’s funeral service, which is open to the public, will be held this Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Olympus High School, located at 4055 S. 2300 East in Holladay at 11 a.m. We ask that attendees be seated by 10:45 a.m.”

Bone started his career with Salt Lake City Fire, where he held the ranks of firefighter and paramedic, said a statement from UFA. He was also a member of the Heavy Rescue Program and an active member of Utah Task Force 1 where he was deployed multiple times, including NYC following the events of Sept. 11.

Bone retired from the Salt Lake City Fire Department in 2006 and joined UFA in August of that year. While serving with UFA, he held the rank of paramedic and, in 2013, was promoted to captain. He “called Station 111 A in Magna, home,” the statement said.

He also was a member of the Heavy Rescue Program while with UFA and continued as an active member of the UTTF1 team.

“Captain Bone has been a very influential member of the fire service not only to those in the Salt Lake Valley but nationally,” the statement said. “Merrill’s legacy will live on in the lives of those he helped mentor in his 35 years of dedication to the service of others.

“Captain Bone, although you may be gone you will never be forgotten.

“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts at this difficult time.”