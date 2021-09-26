1 dead, 1 wounded in Salt Lake City shooting

SLAT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting on East Broadmoor Street.

According to SLCPD, one person is confirmed dead and a second has been transported by ground ambulance to a local trauma center in critical condition.

“We are investigating a shooting in the 2200-block of South Broadmoor Street,” SLCPD tweeted.

“One person died on scene and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made. There is no immediate public safety risk.”

First responders were dispatched to the shooting site about 12:50 a.m.

