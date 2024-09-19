University of Utah warns of campus stalker

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah issued a safety warning Wednesday for a stalker who has been banned from campus.

“Oluwatobi Oludaisi Shokunbi, 34, AKA “King Rocky,” has been stalking women on the University of Utah campus, following them into university housing” according to a press release. “He has also threatened a woman at University of Utah Hospital.”

Shokunbi has been “trespassed,” banned from campus, according to the release. “Please notify University Police immediately if seen — 801-585-2677. Reference case no. 24-2902.”

Shokunbi is a black male with a black and gray beard, 6-feet tall, weighing 250 pounds.

He was last seen at Kahlert Village on Tuesday where was arrested by University Police for trespassing. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and later released. “He is believed to be unhoused and his whereabouts are currently unknown.”