Review: PTC’s ‘Jersey Boys’ delivers Four Seasons’ backstory with triumphs, defeats, iconic music

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Oh, what a night!

Pioneer Theatre Company is presenting “Jersey Boys,” the Tony winning jukebox musical dramatizing the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and giving each group member the chance to vent about what ultimately broke them up, leaving Valli to pick up the pieces.

Valli, of course, provided the group’s legendary falsetto in songs including “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Working My Way Back to You” and “Oh, What a Night.”

Valli was brought into the group by original members Tommy DeVito and Nick Mass, who were looking for a way out of petty crime and poverty on the streets of New Jersey. Later, singer/songwriter Bob Gaudio completed the quartet.

And with success comes love, hate, egos, and conflicts both professional and personal. The “Jersey Boys” book, by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crew, touches on it all, between renditions of the group’s memorable tunes from the ’60s and ’70s.

Trevor James plays Frankie Valli in PTCs production of Jersey Boys Photo by BW Productions

Trevor James plays Valli as earnest and honorable. His voice and genuine demeanor make the show compelling, and they give the show its heart. His Valli remains steadfast in his pursuit of the music and his career, despite what it will ultimately cost him in his personal life. The show doesn’t delve deeply into anyone’s personal life, due to limited time and so many great songs to share.

On opening night, Joe Hebel played the role of Tommy DeVito, usually played by Adam Enrique Hollick. DeVito is the group’s cofounder and self-proclaimed leader, a little hardened by the streets and something of a bully, but dramatic and decisive. Hebel captured DeVito’s charisma, self-destructive nature and mildly threatening presence.

Brent Thiessen plays Nick Massi as the more laid back cofounder, who does his job and tries to avoid drama and more jail time, while generally supporting DeVito.

Adam Enrique Hollick Brent Thiessen Trevor James David Elder and Daxton Bloomquist appear in PTCs Jersey Boys Photo by BW Productions

Daxton Bloomquist plays Bob Gaudio, the gifted songwriter who never really expected to find himself on stage or caught up in the group’s angst-packed exchanges. Bloomquist plays Gaudio as innocent, smart and refreshing, providing a nice contrast to the heavy character of DeVito.

The ensemble players offer strong support and additional vocals and dancing, and help fill out the world from which the “Jersey boys” emerged.

The show is directed and choreographed by Pioneer Theatre Company artistic director Karen Azenberg, who made great choices. The set, by Jo Winiarski, is versatile and subtle, but can change into flashy and spectacular as the “boys'” careers demand. Much of that is also due to inspired lighting by Christina Watanabe.

Lucy Anders and Trevor James in a photo by BW Productions

And costumes by Brenda Van Der Wiel perfectly embody the era, the characters, and showbiz costumes of the time.

The show does seem slow in spots as the men fight for their big break, which is probably true to the experience of seeking and achieving fame. And there’s one point in a character’s personal story where more backstory would have allowed the audience to more acutely feel his loss. But those are issues with the script, rather than the production.

Brent Thiessen Trevor James Daxton Bloomquist and Adam Enrique Hollick are shown in this BW Productions photo

“Jersey Boys” provides a night of fun and memorable music, along with a dramatic trip into history, with love songs and drama. It’s a full and satisfying evening of theater in 2 hours and 40 minutes (including intermission).

The show runs through Sept. 28 at Pioneer Theater. Shows start at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday. An ALS interpreter will be on hand on Monday, Sept. 23.

To check ticket availability, click here.

And to refresh memories of the real Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, or to warm yourself up for the show, listen to the hits album below.