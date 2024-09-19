Van driver killed in Cache County train crash

CORNISH, Cache County, Sept. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist was killed when he was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon at an unregulated train crossing.

The fatality came at approximately 1:20 p.m. at the crossing located 14300 N just east of State Road 23, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said.

The train was northbound and the unfortunate vehicle was westbound. “Two westbound cars did cross in front of the train and were able to get through the intersection,” Public Information Officer and Cache Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said.

“However, the third vehicle, a van driven by a 40-year-old male, was struck by the train.”

The Cache County resident was the sole occupant and was deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.