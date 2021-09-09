Unsealed search warrant reveals new information in Moab couple’s murder

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A newly unsealed search warrant filed by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in the murder investigation of a Moab couple reveals more details about the crime scene.

The warrant was served on Aug. 19 after investigators were dispatched to a campsite used by victims Kylen Schulte, 24, and wife Crystal Tuner, 36, also known as Crystal Beck. The campsite was near La Sal Loop Road, south of Moab.

The bodies of both victims were found, partially clothed, in a creek near the campsite, the statement says. Investigators found multiple gunshot wounds on each body.

The women’s blue Kia Sorento, a camp tent, and a makeshift rabbit shelter were found at what appeared to be a long-term campsite. .

“Investigators were informed that Kylen had mentioned to her friends that if something happened to them, that they were murdered,” the warrant says. “Kylen had continued by saying there was a ‘creepy man’ around their camp and they had been intimidated by him.”

The couple was last seen at Woody’s Tavern, in Moab, on Aug. 13. They were reported missing on Aug. 16.

The warrant also noted that the women had a second vehicle, a 1987 Ford Econoline van that had been left in the parking lot of the McDonalds at the intersection of Kane Creek Boulevard and Main Street in Moab. One of the women reportedly worked at the McDonalds, according to the Facebook group.

The Econoline, registered to both women, had been towed by a local towing company, and the warrant allowed investigators to search the vehicle in “an effort to obtain any and all items located in the Econoline van which may lead to the identification, apprehension, and/or arrest of any individuals involved in the death of the victims,” the warrant says.

The Kia Sorrento was transported to the Grand County Emergency Operations Center for additional evidence processing.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the case as details are released.