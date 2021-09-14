Update: 1-15 reopening after gunman surrenders, UHP says

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 15 is being reopened after law enforcement officers arrested a suspect they say fired on state troopers during an attempted traffic stop Monday night.

The armed, male suspect, reportedly ran from the vehicle into rugged terrain and continued to occasionally fire at troopers, and other responding officers, before finally surrendering about 11:50 p.m.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol tweet earlier in the evening, “Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle and it fled. After a pursuit, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot. Shots were fired at pursuing officers…” but there were no reports of injuries.

Other people inside the vehicle remained behind.

Both the north and southbound lanes were closed between Beaver and Interstate-70, while officers from multiple agencies converged the scene.

K-9 units were deployed to establish a containment area while helicopters circled overhead.

As of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, UHP troopers were still working to safely reopen the highway.

The UHP updated the incident via Twitter about 12:35 a.m.

“The suspect who fled from troopers on foot has been taken into custody,” the UHP wrote. “Great team work and coordination by state, county, and local agencies. We are working on opening I-15 but it may take some additional time.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.