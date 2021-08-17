Update: American Red Cross shelter at Park City High School remains open for those in need

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The American Red Cross Shelter at Park City High School will remain open for those in need during the Parleys Canyon Fire.

“We are keeping the #RedCross shelter at Park City High School for those who need to stay overnight!” said a tweet from the Red Cross at 7:30 p.m. “Please check in with a volunteer when you arrive.”

The shelter at Park City High School at 1750 Kearns Boulevard transitions to an information center open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 18, a previous tweet said.

“Volunteers will be available to answer questions and provide comfort/care to evacuees,” the tweet said. “If you need support outside operating hours call 1-800-RedCross.”

A Declaration of Local Emergency has also been issued in response to the fire. For the full declaration click here.

An update from Utah Fire Info at 6 p.m. said: “The #ParleysCanyonFire is now 21% contained, still 539 acres. A total of 216 personnel are assigned. Tomorrow, a #RedFlagWarning is forecast for gusty winds with the approaching cold front. Today’s favorable #weather allowed #firefighters to accomplish a lot of work.”

Earlier Monday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Parleys Canyon Fire evacuation orders issued on Saturday will now be extended in some areas until Wednesday or Thursday evening. For details click here.