Update: Choke Cherry Fire in Iron County now 40% contained

IRON COUNTY, Utah, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Choke Cherry Fire near the Hamlin Valley in Iron County is now 40% contained.

“The size has been mapped at 660 acres,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info Thursday. “Nine engines and two hand crews remain assigned to the fire and continue to make great progress despite steep rocky terrain.”

Wednesday morning the fire was just 25% contained.

Investigators believe the blaze was caused by a legally permitted burn that wasn’t properly extinguished. “Wind reignited the fire which quickly spread to the drought stressed vegetation nearby,” according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire broke out at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, and quickly spread to about 500 acres.

