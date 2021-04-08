Real Salt Lake to permit up to 10K fans at first games of season

SANDY, Utah, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Real Salt Lake will permit up to 10,000 fans to attend the first games of its season.

The first game will be Saturday, May 1 at noon at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

“RSL is excited to announce that we have worked with Major League Soccer and the Utah Department of Health on safety protocols to host fans during soccer matches this season,” said a news release. “We understand the vital role that fans play in creating home field advantage. Your support of the club over the past year cannot be overstated. We are looking forward to providing a safe environment to welcome you back to the stadium this season.”

Based on recommendations and guidelines from MLS and the Utah Department of Health, RSL is increasing capacity limit this season to permit up to 10,000 fans at a match, the news release said. This number represents just under half of the stadium’s overall capacity. Pods of fans will be physically distanced throughout the stadium in order to minimize contact between different parties.

“The health, safety and wellness of our fans, players, and club personnel remain the most critical priorities for our club,” the news release said. “To start the season, the game experience for fans will be similar to attending a match last season. In addition to enhanced cleaning and sanitization throughout the stadium, safety protocols will be implemented during home matches in May.”

The safety protocols include the following:

Fans must wear masks while in the stadium, except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas where fans will maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other parties.

Approved areas to consume concessions will be the AFCU Pavilion, East Plaza, and specific spaces marked off on the main concourse.

Fans will not be permitted to eat or drink in their seats to start the season.

Clear Bag Policy will be enforced; no bags are strongly suggested. Bags must be no larger than 14” x 14” x 6”.

Fans, on entry to the stadium, must confirm that they are not subject to isolation or quarantine and are not experiencing symptoms.

Based on your seat location, you will receive a designated entry gate and entry time to minimize congestion entering the stadium.

All tickets will be delivered digitally through the AXS Mobile ID app.

The above details, including the safety protocols for matches and fan attendance, are subject to change dependent on applicable authorities’ directives governing sporting events and public gatherings.

“Public health metrics in the state of Utah are analyzed weekly,” the news release said. “We will continue to monitor these changes and adjust procedures as the situation changes for matches this season. We appreciate your patience while we work through updates with MLS and the Utah Department of Health.”

For the most up-to-date information regarding safety protocols and procedures, visit RSL.com prior to traveling to the stadium for a match.