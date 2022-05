WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old girl reported missing Thursday has been found safe, the West Valley City Police Department tweeted.

“Isabela has been located and is safe,” the police department tweeted at 7:32 p.m.

Police asked for the public’s help locating the missing and at-risk girl via Twitter at 11:21 a.m.