Update: Missing man found deceased in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing man has been found deceased in Carbon County, officials said Thursday night.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office initially said Tuesday it was seeking public’s help in locating a man who was last heard from at midday Thursday, Sept. 10.

Donald Brown, 68, was reported to have been traveling from Denver to Las Vegas on that Thursday.

On Friday, his vehicle was found by hunters, abandoned near the base of Sam’s Canyon near Whitmore Park Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday night.

Brown was not with the vehicle, nor was he found in the immediate area.

Carbon County Search and Rescue was searching the area where the vehicle was found.

Thursday evening, Carbon County officials issued a statement on Facebook: “Search and Rescue crews have located the body of Donald Brown. A thorough investigation is being conducted and more details will be available when it is complete.

“Our hearts go out to the Brown family. Thank you to the community for helping spread the word and looking for him. We appreciate your help.”

Brown’s cause of death was not given.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as they are provided.