Update: More details released after 7-month-old boy dies after rollover on I-84 in Morgan County

WEBER CANYON, Morgan County, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a 7-month-old boy died following after a rollover accident on Interstate 84 in Morgan County Tuesday, Utah Highway Patrol officials said.

“On Tuesday Dec. 21, at about 2:50 p.m., a white Honda Odyssey was traveling westbound on I-84 near mile post 90 and lost control,” said a statement from UHP. “The van spun off the right side of the road and rolled. The van had five occupants, three of which had minor injuries and one 7-month-old male was ejected and sustained critical injuries and died after being transported to the hospital.”

Troopers are still investigating the incident and are working with the family out of Evanston, Wyoming, the statement said.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily Tuesday it is not clear if the child was in a car seat.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Lane closures and intermittent full closures were in place for the crash investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.