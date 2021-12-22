West Valley City Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

“MISSING CHILD: 12-year-old Victor David Sanchez-Hernandez left his home near 3800 W. 3400 South with friends at about noon on Dec. 20 and hasn’t returned home,” said a Facebook post from West Valley City Police Department.

David is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, unknown color pants and black shoes.

Anyone that sees David or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.